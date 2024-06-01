iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after purchasing an additional 360,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.63. 1,539,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $143.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.