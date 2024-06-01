iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Announces Dividend of $0.23

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2255 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GHYG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654 shares. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.
About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
