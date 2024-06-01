ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Declares $0.40 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

ITEX Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ITEX opened at $5.11 on Friday. ITEX has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

