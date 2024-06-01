JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.002976.
JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 3.0 %
JDSPY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 38,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,908. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
