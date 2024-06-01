JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.002976.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 3.0 %

JDSPY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 38,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,908. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

