Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $122,705.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,759.22 or 0.99958358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00114670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00142892 USD and is up 13.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,332.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

