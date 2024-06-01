Jet Protocol Trading 39.9% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $124,960.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.35 or 1.00018026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00114786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00142892 USD and is up 13.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,332.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.