Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 236 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total value of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,807,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $288.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $316.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $3,961,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

