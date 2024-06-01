Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3486 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BBSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $99.52.

Get Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF alerts:

About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.