Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3486 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BBSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $99.52.
About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF
