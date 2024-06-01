JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2979 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,755 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.