JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2979 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BBHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,755 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
