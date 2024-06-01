JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $74.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of BJ opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

