JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

