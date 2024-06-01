JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 5th

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. 1,419,421 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

