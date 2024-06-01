JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 59,744 shares.The stock last traded at $59.52 and had previously closed at $59.65.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $587.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $335,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.