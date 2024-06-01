JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Plans $0.19 Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1899 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,166 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $439.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile
