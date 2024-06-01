JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 10,671 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65.
About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
