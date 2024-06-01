JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JMUB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,670 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.
About JPMorgan Municipal ETF
