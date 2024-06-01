JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 323,343 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
