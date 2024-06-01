Kaspa Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $18.50 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,806,245,778 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,799,128,726.812157. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13711698 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $25,453,706.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

