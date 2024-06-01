Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $96.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.83.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Palomar has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Palomar by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 375,455.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

