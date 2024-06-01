Kellanova (NYSE:K) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Kellanova has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Kellanova has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellanova to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

