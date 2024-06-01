Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Takes Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,505,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,458,000. WK Kellogg comprises approximately 5.6% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned approximately 0.16% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,824. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

