Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,659,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

