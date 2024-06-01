Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.83

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and traded as low as $34.72. Kering shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 256,628 shares changing hands.
Kering Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.
Kering Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.
Kering Company Profile
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
