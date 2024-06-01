Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.99 and last traded at $95.99. Approximately 5,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.1902 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

