Klaytn 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.13 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $783.14 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,956,581,291 coins and its circulating supply is 3,691,789,227 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

