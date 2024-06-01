Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Reduced by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE KNX traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

