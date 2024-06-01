Kopernik Global Investors LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria accounts for about 0.8% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 1.31% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 304,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,178. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

