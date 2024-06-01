Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Koppers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Stock Up 2.5 %

KOP stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.86. Koppers has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $186,991.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,908.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,819. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth $439,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $489,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.