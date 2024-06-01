Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $124,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,670. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after buying an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 66,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

