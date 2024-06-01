Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KTOS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $153,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,670. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

