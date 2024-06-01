KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as €680.00 ($739.13) and last traded at €680.00 ($739.13). Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €665.00 ($722.83).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €666.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €656.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $602.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

