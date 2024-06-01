Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LH opened at $195.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.