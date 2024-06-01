Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBRMF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Labrador Iron Mines
