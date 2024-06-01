Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labrador Iron Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBRMF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

About Labrador Iron Mines

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its flagship project is the Houston project, which is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project located near the town of Schefferville. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.