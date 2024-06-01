L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.11

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and traded as low as $38.86. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 85,879 shares trading hands.
L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Air Liquide
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.