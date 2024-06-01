L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.11

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and traded as low as $38.86. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 85,879 shares trading hands.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.