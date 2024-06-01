Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

LARK opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

