Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 11,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

