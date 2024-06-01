Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Legacy Housing worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. 122,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $564.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $441,264.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 732,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

