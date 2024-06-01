LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $42.99. 120,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,333. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TREE

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.