LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of TREE stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $42.99. 120,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,333. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.10.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of LendingTree
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
