Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,664,900 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 10,714,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.1 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 219,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.