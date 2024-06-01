Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,664,900 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the April 30th total of 10,714,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.1 days.
Lenovo Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 219,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
About Lenovo Group
