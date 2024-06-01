Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,111,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 7,085,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,546.3 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

