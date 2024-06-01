Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 319,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,767,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after buying an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

