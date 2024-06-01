Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $91,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

