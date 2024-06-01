Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.77% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 82,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.