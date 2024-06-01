Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 418,775 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 418,775 shares during the period. CAE accounts for 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.10% of CAE worth $76,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after buying an additional 3,843,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after buying an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CAE by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after purchasing an additional 413,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

