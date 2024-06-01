Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 10,640 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $50,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

