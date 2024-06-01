Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 60,650 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,650 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.7 %

QSR opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

