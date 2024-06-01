Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 62,984 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,984 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.65% of Teck Resources worth $144,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,232 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

TECK stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.