Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hess worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,702,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HES opened at $154.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

