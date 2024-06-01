Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 173,915 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Suncor Energy worth $123,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 26.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

