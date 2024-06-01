Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,542 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 3.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.74% of Rogers Communications worth $183,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 559,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 183.75%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

